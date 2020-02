Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Check out Crunk Ain’t Dead creator YRN DukeDeuce live inside The Night Show Flight Show. Here’s a one on one session w/ the new face of energized music that makes you hype again, with the Memphis flavor. No competition in the dance lane has been confirmed, from Duke himself.

