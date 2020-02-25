CLOSE
Kash Doll Has A Elevator Inside Crib Plus A

Check out the “Ice Me Out ” princess  behind the “scenes scenes” view of her home life. The Momentum Monday award belongs to Kash Doll based off the rare , bathroom towel warmer, elephant, or more importantly the elevator. From grinding from the bottom of the Detroit trenches to the luxury lifestyle, use her for motivation. Exotic dancing, to the studio, and now across the charts.

