Rumors have been going around for years that Erykah Badu must have some good ‘lovin’ because she has been leaving men on read for years! So why not capitalize on it? And that’s just what Badu did when she announced that she would be selling incense that smelled like her lovely lady parts!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
But Badu isn’t the first celebrity to capitalize of the smell of her lower region, just last month Gwyneth Paltrow sold a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” for $75 a pop and it sold out quickly. But it seems like the smell of a celebrity’s vagina might be a good marketing tool because Badu’s incense sold out in a mere nineteen minutes after launching her new website!
Badu claims her incense were created from ashes of her own burned underwear along with “Pure resin, handmade, sun dried. Also created with essential oils and herbs. ” You can currently pre-order twenty-five sticks of the Badussy for $50.
See the thankful sell out message from Muva Badu below
RELATED STORY: Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My Vagina”
Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything
Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
The Latest:
- Katherine Bishop, Co-Founder, Dental Dimensions
- Boosie Say We Have To Boycot This Buisness Because
- Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How To Get Some
- The #DeeList: Top 5 Artists Who Should Make a Comeback
- Get Swabbed For EJ On Feb. 29th!
- Da Baby Displays His Thoughts Over Pop Smoke’s Death
- Press Play: Trailer Drops For Slave Rebellion Movie Starring Naturi Naughton
- Obie Trice Won’t Be Charged For Shooting Girlfriend’s Son
- BlaqueStone | Why Am I Hear?
- Royce Da 5’9″ On Being The Friend Between Joe Budden & Eminem [Exclusive Video]
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How To Get Some was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com