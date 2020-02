Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

From Ducanville High here in the DFW to Lebron James‘ house, to across the internet in less than 60 days. Today’s MetroPlex Monster goes to “The Mop Creators” @K.blasst & @Hunchodarockstar. Try it, first then watch the video, then get ready to see the new viral stars perform live this March 28th at Stomp Wars 2020 on UTA campus.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)