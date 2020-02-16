CLOSE
“Life Is Good” for DaBaby & Lil Baby

DaBaby and Lil Baby are proving that life is good for both of them as they jump on Future and Drake’s hit, “Life Is Good” for the remix. The collaboration is the first time DaBaby has worked with the two hit makers, however, Lil Baby has worked with Drake on his 2018 hits, “Yes Indeed” and “Never Recover.”

The remix hopefully will bring Drake and Future’s mixtape, “What A Time To Be Alive 2” to life.

Source: YouTube.com

-Kiki J

