Mahisha Dellinger launched CURLS Beauty Brands in 2002 and never looked back. Frustrated with the lack of products for natural, curly hair, Mahisha worked to develop an award-winning line of organic hair care products and singlehandedly built the demand for the CURLS brand.

Her entry into mass retailers made it possible for natural hair customers to access CURLS everywhere. Mahisha was at the forefront of the natural hair movement. Pushing for women to rock their beautiful locks, Mahisha tirelessly advocate natural hair at conferences, shows and interviews.

Today the CURLS natural hair care collections line retail shelves across the US and internationally.

In addition to running CURLS Beauty Brands, Mahisha dedicates her time to helping other women of color succeed in the business landscape. This is through her experience in the corporate world and recognizing black women have the lowest opportunities extended to them. Mahisha then embarked on a journey to build a blueprint for success for African American female entrepreneurs.

Through her show on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), “Mind Your Business with Mahisha Dellinger” and her business coaching conferences,”Black Girls Making Millions”- Mahisha helps other women business owners navigate the business landscape through mentoring and her vast network.

Besides Oprah, name another Queen who inspires you personally and/or professionally? Diahann Carroll is my spirit animal…LEGEND…beat the system of hollywood…against all odds. She did so with such GRACE, POISE, & SHEER DETERMINATION. ,

What long-term impact would you like your business to ultimately have? What is your big vision? My goal is to continue to inspire

What can we as the community do to support that vision? Tell your corporations about us to help us getting more sponsors so we can impact more women of color PLEASE!

What’s next for Mahisha and CURLS? SO MUCH! I am launching into a new industry this fall, top secret, more about that later. I have a new company, Exquisite Hair Factory – 3 international factories that manufacturer high end hair adornments (all types of hair extensions for all hair textures.) CURLS is launching 2 new AMAZING collections this year. GREAT YEAR FOR ME!

Favorite book or inspirational quote? “When you wake up in the morning, you have 2 choices: go back to sleep and dream your dreams or wake up and chase your dreams.”

