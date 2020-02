Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Surprise surprise , cupid came through with a exclusive Migo, Young Thug, & Travis Scott record. Given No Fxk is more than vibe after watching the video, and hearing the bars. Press play for the Valentine eve special release.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)