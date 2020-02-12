The City Girls Closer than we think

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to my EVERYTHING I spent a car on this I FUCKING LOVE YOU & if a bitch ever think other wise they crazy!!!! Bitch you love diamonds Chanel & your kids…. it’s all there! Pop your shit!!!! @yungmiami305 SURPRISE #shouldvewenttoelliot #PERIOD❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ YALL HOES STOP PLAYING WITH US😂💎💎💎💎💎