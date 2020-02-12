CLOSE
The City Girls Closer than we think

Woah friendship looks like this, if you and your bestie just so happen to be the livest ladies on a label. Yung Miami comes thru clutch with a gift for Jt. Costing more than car price tag, check out the present. Their relationship bond is bigger than we think based off the tag of this B day gift.

