The City Girls Closer than we think

Happy birthday to my EVERYTHING I spent a car on this I FUCKING LOVE YOU & if a bitch ever think other wise they crazy!!!! Bitch you love diamonds Chanel & your kids…. it’s all there! Pop your shit!!!! @yungmiami305 SURPRISE #shouldvewenttoelliot #PERIOD❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ YALL HOES STOP PLAYING WITH US😂💎💎💎💎💎
Woah friendship looks like this, if you and your bestie just so happen to be the livest ladies on a label. Yung Miami comes thru clutch with a gift for Jt. Costing more than car price tag, check out the present. Their relationship bond is bigger than we think based off the tag of this B day gift.
