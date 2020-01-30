CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Beyoncé Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens.”-Beyoncé

Third Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James 'Two Kings' Dinner And After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

As the world comes to grips with the terrible tragedy that killed nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna, Beyoncé joined the sea of celebrities who have began sharing heartfelt posts in remembrance of the world’s greatest hero.

On Wednesday (Jan. 29) Beyoncé took to Instagram to publicly share a heartfelt post with a series of three posts dedicated to Kobe and Gianna.

The Grammy winner posted a picture of the NBA star planting a kiss on Gianna’s head.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens,” Beyonce captioned the picture. “You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”

She also shared separate photos of Gianna and a young Kobe.

The two became friends in the 90s as they both launched their professional careers in the respected industries. In 1999, Kobe appeared in the music video for Destiny Child’s single “Bug A Boo” after appearing on the remix for “Say My Name”, during his short lived rap career.

In 2009, after being asked which NBA player she admired, Beyonce named Kobe Bryant crediting his work ethic and focus as being traits she admired.

“I can always see that he’s focused, he works harder than I could ever imagine…it’s just like he’s just in the zone,” she said at the time. “He’s undeniable as far as his talent.” 

Beyoncé’s tribute followed the words of several other celebrities, who showed their support for Vanessa Bryant after she spoke out for the first time since the shocking news.

As previously reported, on Wednesday (Jan. 29) Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since the tragedy in an emotional message via Instagram saying that she is “devastated” over the loss of her “adoring” husband and their “beautiful, sweet” daughter Gianna.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Beyoncé Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 20 hours ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 22 hours ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
Jennaske: I Don’t Need Plastic Surgery To Be…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close