CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Hip Hop Spot: Lil Nas X Responds To Pastor Troy

Pastor Troy & Mozarella Sticks were trending last night after the rapper decided to share his opinion on why he doesn’t have a Grammy and #LilNasX does. Things went left pretty quickly and people weighed in on both sides of the argument.

 

Lil Nas clapped back with multiple social media responses. See the full exchange below.

 

 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Lil Nas X Responds To Pastor Troy  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 20 hours ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 22 hours ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
Jennaske: I Don’t Need Plastic Surgery To Be…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close