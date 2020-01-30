Watch Da Baby Dedicate This Red Carpet Moment To The Late, Great Kobe Bryant [VIDEO]

The Morning Hustle
| 01.30.20
Dismiss

Lore’l blessed the red carpet of the 2020 Grammy Awards for Bossip.com and TV One to chat with some of our favorite stars on music’s biggest night. She caught up with heveryone from Saweetie to Rick Ross to Gunna on the carpet, all of whom gushed about their excitement for the big show.

Da Baby also stopped by to kick it with Lore’l on the carpet — and in true Baby form, he dedicated the moment to something grander, something bigger than himself. Like the legendary Kobe Bryant whom we lost early Sunday morning.

Check out the exclusive clip above to see what Da Baby had to say. #Mamba4Life

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Watch Da Baby Dedicate This Red Carpet Moment To The Late, Great Kobe Bryant [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 20 hours ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 22 hours ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
Jennaske: I Don’t Need Plastic Surgery To Be…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close