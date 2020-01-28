LeBron James Breaks His Silence On The Passing of Kobe Bryant With Touching Instagram Post

Since the tragic helicopter crash in Calfornia that took 9 lives, including Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, NBA players have chimed in on their hero’s passing. One player we didn’t hear from immediately was LeBron James, that was until Monday (Jan.28) evening.
James finally broke his silence via an Instagram post on the death of Kobe, and it also turned out that he was one of the last people to speak with Bryant before he died. The two spoke following James passing Kobe on the NBA all-time scoring list, and with what would be his last post on his IG account, Bryant congratulated James on the milestone.
LeBron couldn’t have imagined that would have been the last time he would see his big brother and mentor along with his daughter alive. Following the fatal crash, there was footage of Bron landing back in Los Angeles from the east coast road trip clearly distraught after learning the news of Bryant’s death while in the air. With all eyes on LeBron’s socials, it was radio silence, but it was deafening cause we all knew he was mourning. That changed last night with a very touching post with King James revealing he struggled while attempting to find the words to honor Kobe and Gigi.
Under a gallery of photos with a picture of James dapping up Kobe, he began in the caption, “I’m Not Ready, but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA.”
He further added, “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! .”
You can read the entire touching caption below. Rest in power to Kobe and Gianna.
View this post on Instagram
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty
