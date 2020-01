Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Here’s a prime example of having two sides to every story. Check out the video courtesy of the hotel surveillance camera. However the employee who was on the clock. Decided to disrespect Da Baby‘s wishes and not film, or photograph his family where abouts.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Also On 97.9 The Beat: