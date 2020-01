Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Congratulations to the DFW’S very own Trap Boy Freddy for sealing a deal with the 300 label. This weeks’ “Monsta of the Metroplex” goes to the CME spokesman himself the birthday boy Trap Boy. Press play for the #1 single that woke up the snoozers at the end of 2019 .

PskillzFlo (@PskillzFlo)