Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The internet eyes are wide open during this season of fellowship view the front seat. Megan Thee Stallion has been seen on the scene with Wiz Khalifa . Technically she is single single, although this video may leave a finger on your chin.

Pskillz (@Pskillzflo)