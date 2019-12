Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

In case you didn’t know which phone to ask Santa for, here’s the video you’ve needed to see. Better camera controls, font sixes, screen brightness even battery duration, plays into affect. Press play to decide which Iphone 11 will best suit you.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)