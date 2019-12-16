New Drake Snippet “Organization” Secretly Drops

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Drake just appeared on stage at DaBaby’s show in Toronto and announced that he’s in “album mode,” and it seems that he’s already knocked out a few tracks for the album that’s rumored to be out at the top of 2020. An unreleased snippet of a new song called, “Organization” surfaced online through a fan account on Twitter recently and the only other information about the track is that it was produced by Murda Beatz. Take a listen and let me know if it’s hot or not.
Source: hiphop-n-more.com
– @officialkikij
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: