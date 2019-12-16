CLOSE
Kiki J
New Drake Snippet “Organization” Secretly Drops

Drake just appeared on stage at DaBaby’s show in Toronto and announced that he’s in “album mode,” and it seems that he’s already knocked out a few tracks for the album that’s rumored to be  out at the top of 2020.  An unreleased snippet of a new song called, “Organization” surfaced online through a fan account on Twitter recently and the only other information about the track is that it was produced by Murda Beatz.  Take a listen and let me know if it’s hot or not.

