Leave it up to the Baton Rouge Rapper NBA Young boy to take us all back a few generations. Remaking the Gary, Indiana native Micheal Jackson original song “Dirty Diana”. Press play to see if he held it or failed it with “Dirty Iyanna”.

PskillzFlo (@Pskillzflo)