Juice Wrld Dead At 21

According to TMZ, 21-year-old rapper, Juice Wrld has died at the age of 21. The promising up and coming rapper suffered a seizure at the Chicago Midway Airport. Juice Wrld was walking through the airport when he collapsed and law enforcement report he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived.

Juice Wrld, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins was conscious when he arrived at the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. The cause of death hasn’t been reported.

Juice’s career exploded on the Hip-Hop scene in 2018 as his song “Lucid Dreams” topped the charts at number two. The song along with his collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, “All Girls Are The Same” got him a multi-million dollar contract with Interscope Records. The inspiration for his stage name, Juice Wrld was inspired by Tupac’s character in the 1992 movie, “Juice.” Our thoughts and prayers are with Juice Wrld’s family, friends and fans.

 

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

news , breaking , juice wrld

Close