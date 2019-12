Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Cardi B is in Nigeria this weekend to headline the Livespot X Festival and of course she couldn’t go to the mother land without making a stop at the strip club. Cardi turned up with every stripper in the club, making it not only rain, but thunderstorm. She even went back to her stripper roots with some major twerking. Check out the epic video of Cardi’s night out at the strip club HERE

Source: TMZ.com

-Kiki J

