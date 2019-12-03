Man Leads Dallas Police On The Most Epic Chase

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Billy Ray Perkins, Jr led Dallas Police on the most epic chase on Monday. (December 2) The chase stared on I-20 before winding through the streets of Oakcliff. Perkins often went the wrong way on the freeway and side streets trying to escape and at one point even stood up through the sun roof of the Mercedes Benz, teasing cops. Billy Ray was finally apprehended and taken into police custody, which isn’t nothing new to Perkins since he’s been arrested eleven times for various arrests, including aggravated robbery and assault charges.

Check out the epic chase HERE

-Kiki J

