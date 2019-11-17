CLOSE
Kiki J
Tory Lanez Releases “Chixtape 5” Is It His Best Mixtape Yet?

Tory Lanez at Southside Music Hall

Source: Jade Bly / Radio One / Jade Bly / Radio One

Tory Lanez highly anticipated Chixtape 5 is here! The newest installment of Lanez’s mixtape series comes nine years after his inaugural tape and it’s been three years since Chixtape 4 was released. “I know that this means a lot to [my fans], bringing it back, because they thought that it was gonna end at 4. It’s a way more important experience this time,” Lanez told Rap-Up. Chixtape 5 features classic samples from Lil Wayne and T-Pain as well as Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri and Ashanti, who is featured on the album artwork. “I just tried to find my favorite songs and songs that people were gonna be like, ‘You’re not gonna get that cleared,’ or like, ‘That’s just too big,’ or ‘That’s just too much of a classic for you,” said Lanez. Chixtape 5 is streaming on all music platforms. Personally this mixtape isn’t the best from the Chixtape series but there are some standouts….

KiKi’s Picks: “Jerry Sprunger” ft T-Pain, “The Take” ft Chris Brown, & “Luv Ya Gyal”/”Love Sounds” ft The Dream

Prior to Chixtape 5, what is your favorite remix from Tory Lanez’s Chixtapes series? Tweet me @officialkikij

 

Source: Complex.com

-Kiki J

Kiki J , lil wayne , music , news , T-Pain , tory lanez

