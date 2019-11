Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Who knows why yet, but a rare 2009 diss track from Eminem aka Slim Shady towards Rihanna has surfaced the internet . A few bars mention him siding with Chris Brown over violent intentions to a B*tch. Press play then tune into @PskillzFLo full investigation recap on the Night Show Flight Show tonight at 10:30.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)