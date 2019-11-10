Atatiana Jefferson’s Father Has Died

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The father of Atatiana Jefferson, Marquis Jefferson, has passed away. Jefferson was rushed to the hospital on Saturday (November 9) where he passed away from a heart attack. Bruce Carter, a spokesman, told the Dallas Morning News, “Less than a month ago, he was working at El Centro, mentoring kids twice a week,” Carter said. “He just couldn’t get back from what happened with his daughter.”

In the wake of Atatiana’s death, her funeral was postponed and a family dispute ensued between Marquis and Atatiana’s aunt, who he put a temporary restraining order on, Marquis also went before a judge to gain control over her funeral arrangements, which he was awarded.

Atatiana’s death was at the hands of Fort Worth police officer, Aaron Dean, who was called to Atatiana’s home for a welfare check, however the call ended in the death of Atatiana triggering a national outcry for the continued pursuit to the end of police brutality. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jefferson family.

