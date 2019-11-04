CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Missy Elliott To Be Honored With The “Music Innovation Award” At 2019’s Urban One Honors

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Get Ready! We are so happy to announce that Missy Elliott will be honored with the “Music Innovation Award” at this year’s Urban One Honors.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Virginia native has had an incredible year. Elliott made history becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She released the critically-acclaimed album, Iconology and received the Video Vanguard Award At The VMAs.

RELATED: Listen Here: Missy Elliott Releases New EP ‘Iconology’ And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Along with Elliott, other stars to look out for at Urban One Honors include Wale and Pastor Charles Jenkins, both are slated to perform at the event.

RELATED: Missy Elliott, Wale & Pastor Charles Jenkins Announced For Urban One Honors

Urban One Honors is a star-studded awards ceremony that will celebrate 40 years of Radio One. It all takes place on Thursday, December 5th at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. Tickets are currently on sale.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. 

RELATED: Missy Elliott The First Female Rapper To Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

 

Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through The Years

17 photos Launch gallery

Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through The Years

Continue reading Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through The Years

Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through The Years

From the moment Missy Elliott debuted on the scene with finger waves and the iconic inflatable suit, she’s been a trendsetter and pioneer for creativity. Her looks and vision changed the way music videos were created and she infused a new flavor into the music industry. EXCLUSIVE: We Got All The Details On The Beauty Beats In Missy Elliott’s Throw It Back Music Video Missy continues to challenge creative norms with her unparalleled style. Whether she’s rocking the spray painted face of the late Aaliyah or a custom Adidas track suit, Missy always puts her best fashion foot forward. Keep scrolling for her fashion through the years.

Latest…

Missy Elliott To Be Honored With The “Music Innovation Award” At 2019’s Urban One Honors  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Videos
Latest
Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating…
 3 hours ago
11.05.19
Casanova Explains Rolling Loud NYC Controversy, His Behind…
 17 hours ago
11.04.19
Meet The Prairie View Student That Created This…
 19 hours ago
11.04.19
Angela Simmons Posts A Loving Tribute To Her…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
WATCH LIVE: Former Congressman John Conyers Jr.’s Final…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
15 items
“Yitadee”: Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John…
 4 days ago
11.05.19
Solange Confirms Split From Husband Alan Ferguson On…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
32 items
Which Celeb Had The Best Halloween Costume Of…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 5 days ago
11.01.19
When I Was Younger: Not Just An Album…
 5 days ago
11.01.19
“Game of Thrones” Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who…
 5 days ago
11.01.19
Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween…
 5 days ago
11.01.19
2 items
Megan Thee Stallion, Foine A** Dave East Serve…
 5 days ago
11.01.19
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
 6 days ago
11.01.19
Report: Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away…
 6 days ago
10.30.19
Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle…
 7 days ago
10.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close