Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out what Diddy and the gang styling and profiling during Drake’s Los Angeles Birthday Bash. From Snoop Dogg to the NBA everyone popped up to show love and hang out with OVO Ceo.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)