Amber Guyger Files Appeal Of Murder Conviction

Amber Guyger has filed a “notice of appeal” in order to appeal her murder conviction and the 10 years she’s set to serve in the murder of Botham Jean. Guyger claims she’s poor and can’t afford a lawyer for the appeal so a court-appointed one will be handling the appeal. A “notice of appeal” is normal in a case where there was no plea bargain. Although an appeal has been filed, it doesn’t necessary mean that the she will move forward with the appeal process.

Source: Fox4News

-Kiki J

