CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

Amber Guyger Files Appeal Of Murder Conviction

Amber Guyger-Botham Jean

Source: NewsOne composite / NewsOne composite

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Amber Guyger has filed a “notice of appeal” in order to appeal her murder conviction and the 10 years she’s set to serve in the murder of Botham Jean. Guyger claims she’s poor and can’t afford a lawyer for the appeal so a court-appointed one will be handling the appeal. A “notice of appeal” is normal in a case where there was no plea bargain. Although an appeal has been filed, it doesn’t necessary mean that the she will move forward with the appeal process.

Do you think Amber Guyger will follow through with an appeal?

Source: Fox4News

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Powerful Images Of Activists Honoring Botham Jean On His Birthday
13 photos

The Latest

Amber Guyger , Botham Jean , Kiki J , news

Videos
Latest
Seductive Savage: 7 Times We Wanted An R&B…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
9 items
Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans And More Added…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Shaquille O’Neal Provides Family Of 12-Year-Old Paralyzed In…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Issa Rae Joins Forces With Atlantic Records To…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…
 4 days ago
10.21.19
12 items
The Most Hilarious And Ungodly Reactions To Pastor…
 5 days ago
10.22.19
11 items
Sonshine: 11 Photos Of Angela Simmons’ Baby Boy,…
 6 days ago
10.22.19
15 items
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named…
 6 days ago
10.22.19
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 1 week ago
10.16.19
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 1 week ago
10.16.19
Gabrielle Union Says Casting Director Once Chose Bianca…
 1 week ago
10.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close