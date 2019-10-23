CLOSE
Kiki J
Those Cookies Are Really Like Crack!

Preparing Homemade Donuts

You know how people say stuff like "these cookies are like crack," well that's not just a saying it could be the truth. According to a new study, chocolate chip cookies are as addictive as drugs like cocaine.  Our brain and body responds to sugar in the same way it responds to cocaine and can even MORE addictive than a drug. In addition to the sugar, chocolate has a small amount of a compound found in marijuana, that makes you go from maybe eating one cookie to eating a whole bag!

What sweet treat can you not resist?

Source: Fox 4 News

-Kiki J

