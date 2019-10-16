New Movie Alert Starring Nick Cannon , Chris Brown, Dc YoungFly

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Nick Cannon , Chris Brown, Dc Young Fly, Cedric The Entertainer and a wide variety of your other favorite comedians, and actors are all on board for a new Hollywood hit. Press play for the official trailer of “She Ball” which is due in theaters early 2020. Along with the action, this film touches a few touchy topics, but the serves as true meaning of common day issues.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)