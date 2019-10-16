CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

New Movie Alert Starring Nick Cannon , Chris Brown, Dc YoungFly

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Nick Cannon , Chris Brown, Dc Young Fly, Cedric The Entertainer and a wide variety of your other favorite comedians, and actors are all on board for a new Hollywood hit. Press play for the official trailer of “She Ball” which is due in  theaters early  2020. Along with the action, this film touches a few touchy topics, but the serves as true meaning of common day issues.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Black History Month 2019: Will Packer (PHOTOS)
Sony Pictures' 'THINK LIKE MAN TOO' Atlanta Red Carpet Screening With Kevin Hart, LaLa Anthony, Terrence J, Romany Malco and Tim Story
12 photos
Cash Money Millionares , Cedric Entertainment , Chris Brown , DC Young Fly , Ncredibles , nick cannon , She Ball

Videos
Latest
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…
 12 hours ago
10.15.19
More Women Have Come Forward To Accuse Cuba…
 13 hours ago
10.15.19
Dope Boy Ra Breaks Down Dope Sells Itself…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Puuurrrfect: Zoe Kravitz To Play Catwoman In Upcoming…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
New Music Alert! Lauryn Hill To Release Her…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Safaree & Erica Mena Reveal Baby’s Gender With…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Harvard University To Honor Queen Latifah
 2 days ago
10.14.19
‘Power’ Recap: Keisha Makes A “Deal With The…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
12-Year-Old Flint Activist Raises Over $130K For Water…
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Entrepreneur Launches Coupon Platform To Support Black-Owned Businesses
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Former NFL Player DeAngelo Williams Funds 500 Mammograms
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 5 days ago
10.10.19
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 5 days ago
10.10.19
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 5 days ago
10.10.19
Prince Harry Shares A Powerful Message For #WorldMentalHealthDay…
 6 days ago
10.10.19
Ice-T Joins Criticism Of ‘New Jack City’ Sequel…
 6 days ago
10.10.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close