Former Dallas Police, Amber Guyer Found Guilty of Murder

Guyger fatally shot her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, in his own Dallas apartment in 2018.

Jurors had the option of finding Guyger guilty of a lesser offense, manslaughter. However, they decided to convict her of murder and faces up to life in prison.

BREAKING: AMBER GUYGER FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER Tune in NOW to #CourtTV for LIVE coverage. #AmberGuygerTrial #BothamJean pic.twitter.com/zXp9BVxayF — Court TV (@CourtTV) October 1, 2019

This case has sparked national attention after many found it suspicious Guyer testified she didn’t know she wasn’t entering the wrong apartment and subsequently shot and killed an innocent black man.

Sentencing will take place at 1:00pm. Stay tuned for developing updates.