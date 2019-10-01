CLOSE
Former Dallas Police, Amber Guyer Found Guilty of Murder

The jury has found former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty of murder by the jury in less than 24 hours of deliberating.

Guyger fatally shot her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, in his own Dallas apartment in 2018.

Jurors had the option of finding Guyger guilty of a lesser offense, manslaughter. However, they decided to convict her of murder and faces up to life in prison.

This case has sparked national attention after many found it suspicious Guyer testified she didn’t know she wasn’t entering the wrong apartment and subsequently shot and killed an innocent black man.

Sentencing will take place at 1:00pm. Stay tuned for developing updates.

