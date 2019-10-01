Netflix and Celebrities Bring New Rap Competition

From the production companies of Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co.

Netflix is really changing the game with the hip-hop content they’ve been producing lately!

Somehow they managed to get Chance the Rapper, T.I., and Cardi B to be on the lookout for the next BIG RAP STAR! ‘Rhythm + Flow’ just so happens to be the media company’s first official music competition giving shows like ‘The Voice’ and ‘X-Factor’ a run for their money. In the series, they travel across the country to mega-cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York in hopes of finding a new face for hip hop.

That’s not all! During this season contestants are put in the same room for mentorship with some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, Miguel, Jhene Aiko, the late Nipsey Hussle, and More!

The new series will start on October 9, then new episodes of ‘Rhythm + Flow’ will roll out each Wednesday with a different phase of the competition. Want to know more about the new series? Check it out here!

www.netflix.com/rhythmandflow

Executive Producers: Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment; Nikki Boella; John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co.; Jeff Pollack; Cardi B; Chance the Rapper; and Tip “T.I.” Harris.

