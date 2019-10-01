CLOSE
Live and Loca News
HomeLive And Loca News

Netflix and Celebrities Bring New Rap Competition

 

From the production companies of Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co.

Netflix is really changing the game with the hip-hop content they’ve been producing lately!

Somehow they managed to get Chance the Rapper, T.I., and Cardi B to be on the lookout for the next BIG RAP STAR! ‘Rhythm + Flow’ just so happens to be the media company’s first official music competition giving shows like ‘The Voice’ and ‘X-Factor’ a run for their money. In the series, they travel across the country to mega-cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York in hopes of finding a new face for hip hop.

That’s not all! During this season contestants are put in the same room for mentorship with some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, Miguel, Jhene Aiko, the late Nipsey Hussle, and More!

The new series will start on October 9, then new episodes of ‘Rhythm + Flow’ will roll out each Wednesday with a different phase of the competition. Want to know more about the new series? Check it out here!

 

www.netflix.com/rhythmandflow 

 

Executive Producers: Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment; Nikki Boella; John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co.; Jeff Pollack; Cardi B; Chance the Rapper; and Tip “T.I.” Harris.

cardi b , chance the rapper , NetFlix , TIP

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 13 hours ago
09.30.19
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Lupita Nyong’o To Explore History Of All-Women African…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Hampton University Welcomes Students Displaced By Hurricane Dorian
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Sony & Disney/Marvel Strike A Deal, Spider-Man To…
 4 days ago
09.28.19
Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of…
 4 days ago
09.28.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 4 days ago
09.28.19
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 5 days ago
09.26.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia…
 6 days ago
09.26.19
12 items
Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style…
 6 days ago
09.26.19
Terrence Howard Gives Head-Scratching Explanation For Quitting Acting
 6 days ago
09.25.19
10 items
Welcome To The 90’s: 10 Lipstick Brands That…
 6 days ago
09.26.19
8 items
Too Cute! Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Share…
 6 days ago
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…
 6 days ago
09.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close