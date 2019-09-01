KiKi’s Keepers: Is There A Hot Boys Reunion On The Way?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Birdman x Juvenile x Lil Wayne – Ride Dat

There are a few things that I keep up with such as where to find the best tacos, football and new music and this week I was especially happy to see that a new song popped up from Birdman, Lil Wayne and Juvenile called “Ride Dat,” the song brings the Hot Boys back together on a classic bounce beat that could easily have been a hit from the 2000s but in the era of recycled 90s and 2000s music, it works! After listening to the track, one has to wonder if the NOLA boys are looking to make a come back.

Other music that I’m feeling this week:

Wale – BGM

Leave it to Wale to give the ladies what they want, after hits like “Lotus Flower Bomb” and “My PYT” Wale delivers “BGM” as he celebrates Black Girl Magic, he has yet to announce the name of his upcoming album but he has announced that he’ll be hitting the road for his “Everything Is Fine Tour” later this month.

Post Malone – Circles

Post Malone dropped another single prior to his “Hollywood’s Bleeding” album being released next Friday, September 6th. Posty released a list of artists who will be featured on the album and I have to say I’m impressed.

A few albums that deserve a listen include Justine Skye’s “Bare My Skin” EP, SiR’s “Chasing Summer” and Bun B’s “Bun B Day.” What are your favorite tracks right now?

Tag me with your favs @officialkikij on Twitter & Instagram.

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.