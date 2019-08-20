CLOSE
Jidenna Is Looking For A Wife And These Hunky Pics Prove He’s Hubby Material

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Jidenna, Jidenna, Jidenna.

The multitalented star has always been fine, but for some odd reason, folks are just starting to notice. Maybe it’s his delectably delicious Instagram pics.

 

Or could it be his cool guy, classic man swag that has all the womens all on him these days.

Whatever it is, we’re here for it, and glad that Jidenna is getting the attention he deserves. The best part about Jidenna being hot right now is that he’s single and openly ready to mingle. On Tuesday, the classic man tweeted:

I believe in monogamy. I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey.

And judging by his recent Hot Boy moves, he meant what he said:

There was a whole Twitter moment earlier this Summer with guys jokingly tweeting that there was a great chance Jidenna could take their girlfriend.

On Tuesday, the “Tribe” singer stopped by the Breakfast Club and dished on everything from African History to Polyamory. But all viewers could focus on his fine looks.

Samantha Curry: This man is just beautiful. I instantly clicked just to lust over him

Kessa R: Y’all got the Chief in the building! Most of us are just here lusting over Jidenna.

In case you need a reminder of Jidenna’s zaddiness, hit the flip for pics that prove the African king is certainly hubby material.

Jidenna Is Looking For A Wife And These Hunky Pics Prove He’s Hubby Material was originally published on globalgrind.com

