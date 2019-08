Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like 50 Cent got his whip stolen or nah. Press play and check out who actually was responsible for going on the joyride. Which west coast homie got a chance to put a pedal to the medal.

P-skillz @PskillzFlow