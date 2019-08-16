CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilDThe Dee List

The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Trip

I’ve never been so stressed trying to plan a trip to NYC! Here are some things to avoid so you don’t feel my pain.

5. You Get Lost

LA Premiere Of Gravitas Ventures' "Changeland"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

And lemme guess: your phone died so you can’t call anybody. Girl ain’t nobody got time for you to be out here like Macaulay Culkin lost in New York. You better bring a portable charger just in case.

4. You Don’t Book a Hotel

SLUG: ME/MOTELS High school kids are getting motel rooms, p

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Everyone wants the best deal, understandably. But waiting until the last minute isn’t always the best idea. I’ve been homeless before. Ain’t gone be no homeless part 2. Get on Travelocity now.

3. One of Your Friends Leaves the Group

LOS ANGELES: 43RD 'GRAMMY AWARDS' CEREMONY

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

Girl if we would’ve known you were coming up here to get some man meat, we woulda booked  this trip on another date. We got all these girls trip activities planned and you left your single friends for that man?!? I know we sounds like some hating, jealous chicks….we are.

2. You Run Out Of Money

two women with money

Source: CareyHope / Getty

There’s a reason people PLAN their trips. They SAVE for them. Because ain’t nobody got time to be living their best life, on an okay-life budget. We did not leave Dallas to still eat In and Out Burger.

1. You Get Stuck with the Negative Friend

Portrait of man looking distraught

Source: Brand New Images / Getty

Why she even come?? She don’t wanna leave the hotel. She don’t wanna go out. She don’t wanna take pics…she just don’t. Stop thinking your pessimistic friend just needs a getaway; she needs therapy. Leave her ass at home so she can get it.

Girls Trip , hotels nyc , how to plan trip , lild 979 the beat , lild dee list , lild word eye heard

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close