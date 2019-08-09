Cancer Linked to Chipotle Biodegradable Bowls

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A new study is causing concern over Chipotle’s biodegradable bowls, which contain PFAs or “forever chemicals” that help the bowl hold wet, hot and greasy food. The Environmental Protection Agency says that the chemicals don’t break down in the human body and will accumulate over time then seep into the soil which causes composts to become toxic.

San Francisco is banning the bowls starting January 1st, manufacturers are said to be “scrambling” to find an alternative to the toxic bowls, but currently nothing exists.

Will “forever chemicals” found in Chipotle’s biodegradable bowls cause you to stop eating salads and burrito bowls?

Source: nypost.com

-Kiki J

