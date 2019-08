Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Press play and catch a wholelotta Hot Girl Ish With two Texas titans representing the hip hop culture via the globe. Of course Megan Thee Stallion & Lizzo couldn’t link up with out somebody driving the boat. How bout a some twerk and flute action while were at it.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)