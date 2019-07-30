Da Baby Just Challenged Chris Brown To A

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Chris Brown probably wasn’t expecting to be called out by the one of the worlds trendiest rappers on the internet over the weekend. Press play and peep the morning vibes that Da Baby was feeling while landing in Chicago via airport. Da Baby wants more positive perhaps remix smoke, with the Breezy superstar than anything.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)