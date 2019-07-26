Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love And Hip Hop Hollywood With Her New Man [VIDEO]

She’s already a successful model and a proud mom, and now Slick Woods is about to be a reality TV personality.

Or something like that, at least. The 22-year-old is set to appear on the upcoming season of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, joining along with her new boyfriend, rapper Micky Munday.

High fashion model #SlickWoods joins her new rapper boyfriend #MickyMunday on the new season of #LAHHHollywood. See the trailer here: https://t.co/6GS6Wwsle0 or swipe up in stories https://t.co/8Z7YGJdKdt pic.twitter.com/NpCQzIV9lX — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) July 23, 2019

Munday (who is white in case there was any confusion) is a singer, rapper and actor based in L.A. Both are featured in the first trailer for the new season, along with someone who seems to be a former flame of the rapper named Tricia Ana, who is isn’t too happy about the fact that he claims to be happy with Woods. Oooh the drama…

It’s unclear how long the two have been dating, but just last September, the beauty gave birth to her first child with fellow model Adonis Basso. His name is Saphir.

For the record though, Woods never outright claimed Basso as her partner. She did refer to him as her “baby’s father” though.

“I hear sob stories about baby daddy drama,” she told ELLE UK in 2018. “Being 21 and my baby’s father being excited is just step one. There are girls who don’t even have that.”

In that same interview, it was noted that she had dated both men and women and didn’t really put a label on the relationship she had with Basso.

She wasn’t expecting to end up in a relationship with a man, either: before Bosso, she had been dating women. ‘I never thought I’d be with anyone like him,’ she says, vague about how she defines their relationship, but pointing out that she likes that they both maintain independence, with him living in LA and her in Brooklyn. She is also keeping the option open of one day being with a woman again: ‘With sexuality, when you are a public figure you have to pick a side, black or white. But I’m grey.’

She moved on to Munday though, and so far, she seems quite happy — enough to get on reality TV with the guy at least.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love And Hip Hop Hollywood With Her New Man [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com