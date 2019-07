Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

They wait is finally over, press play and check out the cast , & action taking place inside Hustlers. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, plus Lizzo & wole lot more. The official movie trailer is here to tease us until the grand release which is mid September.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)