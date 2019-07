Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Wow how much did you just learn after hearing Megan Thee Stallion‘s alphabet. Whats on the mind of a hottest female rapper out of the South. XXL Magazine put her up to the test.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow