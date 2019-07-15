CLOSE
Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’ Here

This puts the cucumber challenge to shame!

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

It’s no secret that Love and Hip Hop’s Safaree Samuels is packing…and luckily for us, he is finally sharing his lovely endowments with the world!

On Monday, it was announced that his “Anaconda” dildo is “finally” ready and will be hitting stores in the near future. But first, it will be dropping this week at the ANME trade show in Burbank, CA, which highlights adult novelty manufacturers of intimate toys, lingerie, lubricants and novelties.

It’s finally here! We’re debuting the @docjohnsonusa@safaree Anaconda at our ANME trade show,” Doc Johnson USA, wrote on Instagram. 

 

Even his fiancee, Erica Mena is happy too, telling fans, “I’m excited for you ladies.”

We bet.

 

 

Clearly, we need to see some more of this product! (Also, it’s interesting that it’s called the “Anaconda,” since that’s the name of one his ex’s popular songs. Wonder what Ms. Nicki Minaj has to say about that…but we digress.)

As we previously reported, last December the engaged reality star announced that he had signed a 7-figure deal with Doc Johnson Enterprises to sell a mold of his penis to be used for to create a dildo for the company.

If you remember, the world caught wind of what the 38-year-old was packing down there when his nudes got leaked on Beyonce’s Internet. During a Facetime interview with Raq Rants he revealed his Nicki would always tell him, ‘If you didn’t have that thing, I would have been left you.”

 

Interested in Safaree’s Anaconda? Go here to learn more about it and when it’s available. 

Valentine's Day is the ultimate lover's holiday and we love to see who gets what and how they spend the day. Which is pretty easy since everyone posts updates on social media. Celebrities like Safaree, Erica Mena, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Russell Wilson and more have began flooding our timelines with flowers, sentimental messages and matching outfits. (You'll see what we're talking about when you keep scrolling).

Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’ Here was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

