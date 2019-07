Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Check out the vibes that Future brings during his concert . Who ever saw this coming may have secret powers.The Woah dance has gone viral viral again. Security guard may have loss a job , but may have just been hired by Future lit crew.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlow)