Pro-Los Angeles Lakers Coffee Shop Chain Bans Kawhi Leonard for Joining Clippers

File this into doing too much. The battle for Los Angeles hasn’t even taken place on the Staples Center court, but the lines in the sand have been drawn. One coffee shop chain has taken the extra step to ban the “fun guy” Kawhi Leonard for signing with the Los Angeles Clippers instead of the Lakers.

Alfred Coffee took the extra step of “banning” Leonard, Paul George, and anyone else affiliated with the Clippers organization from all of its locations in a post shared to the company’s Instagram stories.

“We reserve the right to refuse service to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and anyone else affiliated with the Clippers organization.” – Alfred

The post has since expired, but the company did promise to share more details about the ban. It’s quite clear the company took it quite personally that Kawhi opted to do his own thing with Paul George rather than joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LA isn’t a Clippers town… yet, BUT that can all change if the Klaw and PG produce results instantly and bring home a chip in record time.

In more Kawhi news, it is also being reported that Leonard — who is regarded as a quiet superstar — was very vocal in the offseason with his recruitment of fellow players. On top of reaching out to Paul George, the New York Post reports that the Knicks’ latest pickup Bobby Portis claims that two-time finals MVP also tried to recruit Kyrie Irving as early as February. Irving passed on the idea being that he already had plans of joining up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

It’s safe to assume Kawhi is doing his signature laugh at the mere thought the coffee chain doesn’t want any of his $142 million max salary money spent in their shops. We’re sure there are plenty of other places that can offer Leonard a good cup of joe.

