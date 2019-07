Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Which one of your favorite Migo‘s temporarily broke the bank for their babe. Press play and see what $100,000 can get you in 2019. Saweetie looks surprised after all.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)