Rickey Smiley To Take Over For Tom Joyner As He Retires His Groundbreaking Morning Show

Today on The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Tom introduced listener favorite Rickey Smiley as the successor to the morning anchor position established by Tom over the course of 25 years.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Joyner, who is retiring at the end of the year, acknowledged that Smiley has established himself as a trusted leader on-air and in the community with his current show, captivating audiences with his authentic humor but also his unique perspective on topics important to his audience.

Smiley also announced that Eva Marcille and Gary Wit Da Tea would be among the on-air cast members joining him to broadcast out of the Dallas studios beginning January 2020. Additional details about the show will be shared in the coming months.

RELATED: Congresswoman Maxine Waters Pays Tribute To Tom Joyner At The One More Time Experience

Joyner reflected on his accomplishments and the future, “I’m happy to see the landscape of Urban AC morning radio continue to expand with Rickey, and I’m proud of the doors the Tom Joyner Morning Show opened. Twenty-five years ago, there was no template for a syndicated Urban radio show and we worked hard to prove that we could successfully produce and market a national platform that would entertain, inform and empower African American listeners. We broke some ground, raised the bar for what audiences expected from Black radio all while partying with a purpose. Yeah, we’ve done a lot but there’s still a lot left to be done. I’m confident that Rickey’s activism along with his love for radio, the community, and HBCUs, will pick up where we left off.”

Making the announcement public, Rickey Smiley shared his excitement, “It’s an honor

to continue the legacy of my boss and frat brother Tom Joyner. Not only has he been a friend

to my family and me over the years, but we consider him family. Tom’s mentorship has

instilled in me valuable wisdom that I will carry with me through this new morning show.”

David Kantor, Reach Media and Radio One CEO, acknowledged the collaboration, “Tom changed the entire urban radio marketplace. He entertained and educated multiple generations of listeners over the last 25 years. While there is and will always be only one Tom Joyner, we are excited that Rickey will be moving to Urban AC in January. Like Tom, Rickey’s talent, community consciousness and commitment to his audience will serve his listeners well.”

Reach Media’s other current morning Urban AC program, The Russ Parr Morning Show, will also continue in syndication into 2020.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters & More Join Tom Joyner For The One More Time Experience #TJMS25 62 photos Launch gallery Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters & More Join Tom Joyner For The One More Time Experience #TJMS25 1. Tom Joyner One More Time Toast Source:Radio One D.C. 1 of 62 2. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 62 3. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 62 4. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 62 5. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Tom Joyner & Maxine Waters Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 62 6. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 62 7. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 7 of 62 8. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 8 of 62 9. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 9 of 62 10. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 10 of 62 11. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 11 of 62 12. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 12 of 62 13. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 13 of 62 14. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 14 of 62 15. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 15 of 62 16. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 16 of 62 17. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 17 of 62 18. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 18 of 62 19. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 19 of 62 20. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 20 of 62 21. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 21 of 62 22. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 22 of 62 23. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 23 of 62 24. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 24 of 62 25. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 25 of 62 26. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 26 of 62 27. Tom Joyner Source:Radio One D.C. 27 of 62 28. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 28 of 62 29. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 29 of 62 30. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 30 of 62 31. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 31 of 62 32. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 32 of 62 33. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 33 of 62 34. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 34 of 62 35. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 35 of 62 36. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 36 of 62 37. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 37 of 62 38. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 38 of 62 39. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 39 of 62 40. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 40 of 62 41. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 41 of 62 42. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly Source:Radio One Digital 42 of 62 43. DJ Kool Source:Radio One Digital 43 of 62 44. DJ Kool Source:Radio One Digital 44 of 62 45. DJ Kool Source:Radio One Digital 45 of 62 46. Karyn White Source:Radio One Digital 46 of 62 47. Karyn White Source:Radio One Digital 47 of 62 48. Karyn White Source:Radio One Digital 48 of 62 49. Chris Paul Source:Radio One Digital 49 of 62 50. Chris Paul Source:Radio One Digital 50 of 62 51. Chris Paul Source:Radio One Digital 51 of 62 52. Chris Paul Source:Radio One Digital 52 of 62 53. Chris Paul Source:Radio One Digital 53 of 62 54. Chris Paul Source:Radio One Digital 54 of 62 55. Chris Paul Source:Radio One Digital 55 of 62 56. Chris Paul Source:Radio One Digital 56 of 62 57. Chris Paul Source:Radio One Digital 57 of 62 58. Karyn White Source:Radio One D.C. 58 of 62 59. Karyn White Source:Radio One D.C. 59 of 62 60. Karyn White Source:Radio One D.C. 60 of 62 61. Karyn White Source:Radio One D.C. 61 of 62 62. Karyn White Source:Radio One D.C. 62 of 62 Skip ad Continue reading Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters & More Join Tom Joyner For The One More Time Experience #TJMS25 Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters & More Join Tom Joyner For The One More Time Experience #TJMS25 [caption id="attachment_3830084" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One D.C.[/caption] In February, Tom Joyner announced his “One More Time” Experience would be a “celebration” and boy was it ever. The Multi-City tour kicked off the sold-out MGM National Harbor with music, love, and surprises! The iconic “Baddest Band In The Land” Maze, Featuring Frankie Beverly, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul were announced for the kick-off concert but were soon joined by Hip-Hop pioneer DJ Kool, “Superwoman” Karyn White and Congresswoman Maxine Waters! Click Here & Get Your Tickets To The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience Near You! “What better way to say thank you to the people I owe my career to! I hope everyone will be as excited as I am to celebrate with good music, good fun and good hugs! We have 25 years worth of partying to achieve, so let’s do it together, with the ultimate One More Time Experience” Joyner said in a February press release and last night was in fact just that. Fans of the “Flyjock” danced, laughed and partied all night long to the music that Joyner used to bring us together during his legendary career which ended with a toast to his fans, one more time. See some of the most amazing moments below.

Latest…

Rickey Smiley To Take Over For Tom Joyner As He Retires His Groundbreaking Morning Show was originally published on kissrichmond.com