The #DeeList: Top 5 Signs You’re Getting Old

I found a grey hair in my head and I am distraught!!! I’m too young for this! But….does this mean I’m getting old…?

5. You Groan When You Stand Up/Sit Down

You know that universal “arrgggh” you hit when you have to bend or straighten your legs? Yup, time to start Silver Sneakers at the gym.

4. You Dread Going to the Club

Remember when you would stay out until 4 am drinking and dancing on beat..? If it’s been more than 10 years since you’ve done it, you might be ready for AARP.

3. You Hate the Summer Because Kids Will Be Outside

If the sound of kids minding their business playing in the sun bothers you, it means you’re not a kid. You’re a grumpy old woman.

2. Saying “When I Was Your Age”

This officially means you can have adult conversations with people younger than you. If they’re young…..what are you…?

1. YOU GET A GREY HAIR

You know who has grey hair? Old people, and that one weird kid in third grade. So you’re either a baby, or an elder. My heart is broken.

