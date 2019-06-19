CLOSE
Madame Tussauds Unveils New Drake Wax Figure Inspired by ‘Hotline Bling’

See the first look in the clip below.

Drake at Toronto Raptors

Source: Cole Burston / Getty

Fresh off of spending Father’s Day with young Adonis, winning an NBA championship by proxy, and dropping a two-piece chune pack to celebrate, Drake has been honored by Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

“On Wednesday (June 19), Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveils the 6 God as the museum’s newest wax figure attraction, which is now open to the public,” Billboard exclusively reports. “Drake is part of a fully interactive experience replicating his famed ‘Hotline Bling’ video on the James Turrell-designed colorful set. The wax figure finds Drizzy laced in a gray OVO sweatsuit with a gold Rolex watch and matching Timberland boots to complete the outfit.”

Studio manager Adam Morley says Drake’s iconic music video was the “driving design” behind Madame Tussauds’ wax figurine. He also notes that the process of creation is extremely complicated.

“Each figure is skillfully crafted by Master sculptors, colorists and stylists out of our studios in Acton, London,” Morley shared over email with Billboard. “Months of data collecting, and research proceed the initial sculpting process in clay. Casts are then created from the clay sculpts that are in turn used to form the wax figures. The next step involves weeks of individual human hair follicles inserted into the face and head forming eyebrows and exact hairlines. Our Master colorist then bring the figures to life with oil paint color pigments that have been precisely matched during the celebrity sitting.”

See the first look in the clip below!

Madame Tussauds Unveils New Drake Wax Figure Inspired by ‘Hotline Bling’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

