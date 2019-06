Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Beyonce‘ & JayZ maybe in some serious trouble when it comes to Blue ivy stealing the rooms energy and getting her solo shine on. Peep her moves out at Famous “Fame” choreographer Debbie Allen dance school’s recital.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: