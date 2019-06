Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Up and coming rapper Ayo 215 & Lil Baby take us behind the scenes at there latest visual & single called “Bother You”. Everything is running smooth until one of the key pieces in video fail to work. Press play to scope the seen.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)